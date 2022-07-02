Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys 4,845,546 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,845,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,641,955,177.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,740,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,026,404. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

