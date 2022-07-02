Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases $30,000.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,188,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,564,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

