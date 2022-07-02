Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) & DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Critical Comparison

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.38% 11.39% 1.00% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and DBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $206.52 billion 0.95 $53.99 billion $2.94 3.74 DBS Group $11.89 billion 4.59 $5.06 billion N/A N/A

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than DBS Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A DBS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China beats DBS Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About DBS Group (Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

