Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.72

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $3.07. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 77,669 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 58.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth $409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

