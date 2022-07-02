Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($11.29) price objective on the stock.

INCH stock opened at GBX 691 ($8.48) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 706.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 758.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,298.33. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 615 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.50 ($11.54).

In related news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 20,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £146,514.42 ($179,750.24).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

