Illuvium Trading Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $115.80 or 0.00599136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $75.37 million and $13.87 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00152272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00805245 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00085755 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

