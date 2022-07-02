IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 76.2% in June

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,435.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of IPGDF stock remained flat at $$7.25 on Friday. IGO has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

IGO Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

