IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 76.2% in June

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,435.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get IGO alerts:

Shares of IPGDF stock remained flat at $$7.25 on Friday. IGO has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.