IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 737.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGGF remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146. IGG has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.
