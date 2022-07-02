IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 737.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGGGF remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146. IGG has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get IGG alerts:

About IGG (Get Rating)

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.