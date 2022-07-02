IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Given “Under review” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their under review rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.15. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.60 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £87.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

In other news, insider Clare Askem bought 24,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £19,999.68 ($24,536.47).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

