ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

ICL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE ICL opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $23.832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.94%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

