Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.8805 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.75 ($13.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

