iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $86.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

IAFNF opened at $48.09 on Monday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

