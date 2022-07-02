HyperCash Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $296,025.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HashLand (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $611.47 or 0.01059012 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars.

