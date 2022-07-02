HYCON Price Tops $0.0001 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $280,234.26 and $50,485.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001395 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064370 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

