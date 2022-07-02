Hush Hits Market Capitalization of $564,243.91 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $564,243.91 and approximately $167.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00279500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00079592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

