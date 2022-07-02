Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.41

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.41 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 15273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

