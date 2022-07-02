Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.41

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.41 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 15273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
