Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Down 10% This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $19,302.77 or 0.99818929 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $752.24 million and $121,458.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

