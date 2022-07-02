Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.82

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.82 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.12). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.13 ($0.12), with a volume of 588,581 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.18) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.