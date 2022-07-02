Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of HNP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 78,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Equities analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Huaneng Power International (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.