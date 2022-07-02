HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,309 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 71,236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $22,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in HP by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,495,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in HP by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 390,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in HP by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,193,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.