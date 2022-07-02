Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.61.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Holley has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Holley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Holley by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

