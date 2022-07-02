Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCMLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.48. 112,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,787. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

