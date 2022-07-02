Hoese & Co LLP Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.
