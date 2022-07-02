Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the May 31st total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 398,791 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 550,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 123,972 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 66,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMLP. StockNews.com upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.16.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.74 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

