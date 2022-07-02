HoDooi (HOD) Price Hits $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00150806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00688487 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00086554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016276 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

