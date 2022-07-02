Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $931.03

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 931.03 ($11.42) and traded as high as GBX 949.60 ($11.65). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 942.40 ($11.56), with a volume of 321,680 shares changing hands.

HSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.19) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.27) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($13.09) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($10.98) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.52).

Get Hiscox alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,102.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 936.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 931.57.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,727.13). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.05) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,577.45).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.