Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co. owned about 0.41% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

HIFS stock opened at $283.98 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $270.50 and a 52-week high of $432.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

