Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.30% of Highwoods Properties worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

NYSE:HIW opened at $34.72 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Highwoods Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.