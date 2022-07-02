Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $38,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $22,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $16,445,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $14,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $34.72 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

