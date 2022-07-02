High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PCF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. 29,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

