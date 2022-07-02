Hiblocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.36 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $586,875.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

