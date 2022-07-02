HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEXO shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.12.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

