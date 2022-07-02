Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Raised by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 203,556 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hess were worth $58,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Hess by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

NYSE HES opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Hess Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.