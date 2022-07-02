Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Johnson acquired 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $133,444.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.