Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 0.9%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 136,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 322,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

