Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $24.31 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. 71,051,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,629,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

