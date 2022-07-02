Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 228,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,140,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £13.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO)
