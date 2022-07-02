Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the May 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 1,538,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,119. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $838.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Hello Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 116,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hello Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,587,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 497,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

