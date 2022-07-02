Hellenic Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00029660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00261615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

