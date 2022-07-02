Helium (HNT) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $7.97 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $9.15 or 0.00047528 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00261459 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,980,546 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

