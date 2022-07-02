Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.46 ($1.55) and last traded at €1.46 ($1.56). Approximately 1,756,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.56 ($1.66).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDD shares. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.66) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $433.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.07.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

