Heartland Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFWA. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $25.84. 135,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $907.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

