Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.