Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCARW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

