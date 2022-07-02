Head to Head Review: Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Second Street Capital and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Dream Finders Homes 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Second Street Capital and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes 6.63% 39.42% 9.83%

Risk and Volatility

Second Street Capital has a beta of 20.54, suggesting that its stock price is 1,954% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dream Finders Homes has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Second Street Capital and Dream Finders Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $1.92 billion 0.54 $121.13 million $1.48 7.54

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

