Head-To-Head Analysis: Vale (NYSE:VALE) & Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vale has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vale and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 1 6 6 0 2.38 Ferroglobe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vale presently has a consensus price target of $19.23, indicating a potential upside of 35.88%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 40.09% 66.28% 27.19% Ferroglobe 5.76% 43.57% 9.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vale and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $54.50 billion 1.30 $24.74 billion $4.25 3.33 Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.64 -$110.62 million $0.62 9.84

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe. Vale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vale beats Ferroglobe on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts nickel and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others, as well as copper. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. The company also offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. In addition, it provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Further, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

