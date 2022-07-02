Head to Head Analysis: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) versus Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 161.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digital Realty Trust and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 3 8 1 2.83 Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 0 0 2.00

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $165.46, suggesting a potential upside of 25.75%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 8.46 $1.71 billion $4.82 27.30 Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 9.36 $102.43 million $0.67 31.60

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 31.28% 8.13% 3.90% Broadstone Net Lease 27.15% 3.86% 2.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Broadstone Net Lease on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

