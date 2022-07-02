Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $$19.13 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.34) to GBX 925 ($11.35) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,314.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

