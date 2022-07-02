HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,260.68

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,260.68 ($27.74) and traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($25.76). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,100 ($25.76), with a volume of 107,077 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 157.53. The company has a current ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,519.56.

In related news, insider Carolina Espinal purchased 1,341 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,008 ($24.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,927.28 ($33,035.55).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

