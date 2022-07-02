Hamster Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $84,783.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00139773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00715759 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00084100 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015978 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

